ASHTABULA, Ohio — Petey is a 9-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier. He has spent 1/3 of his life in a shelter.

He was brought to the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League on Aug. 2, 2018, and has been waiting to be adopted ever since.

Volunteers and administrators at the shelter describe Petey as having the heart of a puppy, but now at his age, he quickly winds down and is content to laying on a couch with a good movie and good human companion.

Shelter workers say most people cruise past his kennel because he tends to get so excited to see everyone and he bounces like a pogo stick, but he is actually asking people to adopt him -- in doggie language of course!

People that know Petey describe him as happy-go-lucky.

For more information on adopting Petey, the Ashtabula County APL's website is www.acapl.org or call 440-224-1222. The shelter is closed on Mondays and Wednesdays.

