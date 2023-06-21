Here's how to calm your pet during a loud thunderstorm

Storm chances are high this week, potentially causing dangerous conditions for people and distress and fear for many pets.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As rain falls over the course of several days, a flooding danger exists. As people take steps to be safe in waterlogged areas, there’s also a consideration for pets during these storms.

Taylor Addams is the community outreach coordinator at PETSinc in West Columbia. He says, “Animal ears are super sensitive. They can hear things that we can’t. A thunderstorm could be a few miles away, and you're going to see them start to get up, start pacing back and forth; they’re going to seem like they’re worried.”

Addams added that thunderstorms trigger anxiety in pets due to loud noises, flashing lights, and changes in atmospheric pressure. “We need to make sure that we are there for them. They show [emotion] differently, but we need to make sure to take the time to show them the same type of affection so that they feel loved and relaxed. So they don’t get scared.”

Forest has been at PETSinc for almost a year now. Whenever it storms, Addams says the loud outdoor sounds frighten him and the other animals. The solution is simple, though. “Turning the TV up just a little bit or turning the radio up just a little bit more so it drowns out the loud noises,” said Addams.