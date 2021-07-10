Local humane society needs volunteers to cuddle cats

The contact provides vital interaction with people, the humane society says.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Humane Society is calling animal lovers young and old for an adorable task - to cuddle with cats.

The organization put a request out on Facebook Saturday in an effort to gather people who might be interested. The goal of this close contact is simple: exposing the cats to people.

Volunteers would meet at least once a week at the Sandhills Petsmart Adoption Room. The group will also be responsible for keeping the space clean.

"This is an excellent project for a cat lover since you'll get a chance to spend time with the cats during the cleaning," the humane society said. "It is also an excellent exercise for a responsible child whose parents want to teach about the responsibilities of pet ownership."

In that respect, it's also billed as a great option for cat lovers who aren't currently in a position to adopt.