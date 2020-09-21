City of Columbia Animal Services hosting feline adoption event

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia's Animal Services is hosting a feline adoption event on Thursday and Friday, September 24 and 25.
Cats and kittens are returning to the shelter from foster care and will be available for adoption for $25. The animals have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, micro-chipped and de-wormed.
Pick out your new furry friend 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the shelter located at 127 Humane Lane or call (803) 776-7387
For more information, go to columbiasc.net/animal-services/adoption