City of Columbia Animal Services hosting feline adoption event

Fostered cats and kittens ready for purrmanent homes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia's Animal Services is hosting a feline adoption event on Thursday and Friday, September 24 and 25.

Cats and kittens are returning to the shelter from foster care and will be available for adoption for $25. The animals have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, micro-chipped and de-wormed.

Pick out your new furry friend 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the shelter located at 127 Humane Lane or call (803) 776-7387

Due to COVID-19, a face mask will be required.



Visit https://t.co/cXMG9TprEA or call 803-776-PETS for more information.

