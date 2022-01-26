Adopting a dog? This book can help you through the process

"Pup Culture" by Victoria Lily Shaffer features stories and lessons to help guide you through the process of dog adoption.

We know that dogs are a man's best friend; but we also want to be dog's best friend too, right?

Sadly, a lot of people adopt dogs before they are truly ready for the lifelong commitment to their canine family member.

Author Victoria Lily Shaffer joined New Day NW to talk more about when to know if your family is ready for the commitment and the importance of adopting dogs in need, which she discusses in her new book, "Pup Culture."

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Prepare yourself for every step of the dog adoption process and make your new best friend’s life the happiest and healthiest it can be with these fostering and adoption tips and tales from dog-loving expert Victoria Schaffer.

Adopting a dog and making them the newest member of your family can sometimes feel like a daunting task. How do you know what dog is right for you? What do you need to know about the adoption process? And how do you make sure your new best friend has the best life possible while they’re settling into their new home? "Pup Culture" is here to help.

"Pup Culture" is a well-deserved ode to man’s best friend. Fostering-extraordinaire Victoria Lily Shaffer presents a wide-ranging collection of dog adoption and fostering tales, tips, handy checklists, heartwarming stories, and Q&A’s from both celebs—like Dan Levy, Glenn Close, and David Letterman—as well as everyday dog lovers.

These inspiring stories and lessons dig deep into the beloved relationships between dogs and humans, from exploring the harrowing journey of finding your perfect “fur-ever” companion to spotlighting the selfless, dedicated community of rescuers that help save and change lives.