Facebook post draws heavy response to story of dog left alone with its toys, dog bed and other belongings in Arlington County.

ARLINGTON, Va. — It's a sight that tugs at the heart.

A dog left alone at the end of a stranger's driveway. A sad, lost look in its eyes. Surrounded by a pile of its toys, dog bed and other belongings.

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington says a resident found the dog and alerted the shelter. A Facebook post of the dog's plight drew a quick, heavy response.

And the response from the shelter's staff? Not outrage toward the dog's owner. Not blaming or shaming. Just compassion -- for a person who, for whatever reason, found it necessary to part ways with their pet.

The shelter says the dog has obviously been well cared for. And the staff wants the owner to know that he's getting lots of love as they work to find him a new, loving home. They also say they would like to hear from the owner, in a no-judgment kind of way, just to learn the dog's name, medical history and so on.

Compassion. Our pets deserve it. People deserve it too.

Anyone interested in adopting the dog can contact the Animal Welfare League of Arlington at (703) 931-9241.

Below is the original Facebook post from the Animal Welfare League of Arlington:

Two days ago, our animal control officers received an unusual call - a local resident had opened their front door to... Posted by Animal Welfare League of Arlington on Thursday, August 31, 2023