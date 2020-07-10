Free spay and neuter services offered on Feral Friday Oct. 30

Richland County and the Humane Society of South Carolina partner to help residents in effort to control the feral cat population in the Columbia area

The Humane Society of South Carolina and Richland County are partnering in an effort to end animal overpopulation in the community by offering county residents a chance to take advantage of free spay and neutering services of feral cats on Oct. 30.

Richland County residents in zip codes 29209, 29061, 29044 and 29052 are eligible to make an appointment and bring in up to three feral cats for surgery.

The Humane Society wants residents to use the Trap, Neuter, Return (TNR) system for this event:

TRAP: Feral colony cats must be brought in using a humane cat trap* within one day before surgery. Attempts to trap cats for this event should be made Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday before Oct. 30. Trapped feral cats may be dropped off at The Humane Society clinic at 405 Greenlawn Dr on October 29 or the morning of October 30.

NEUTER: The captured cats are brought in their traps to The Humane Society's Columbia clinic where they are spayed/neutered, given appropriate vaccines and ear-tipped.

RETURN: After recovery from surgery, the feral cats are picked up in a hard, plastic carrier* and returned to where they were trapped with ongoing access to food & water. A space is needed for them to recover in for at least 48 hours following surgery. Ensure the carrier is cleaned and the ferals fed preferably twice a day.

The cats must weigh at least 3 lbs and be 3 months old in order to qualify for surgery. The Humane Society is unable to accept any cats that are still nursing kittens.

To schedule an appointment, call (803) 783-1267 or email info@humanesc.org. Please include your full name, address, how many ferals you will be bringing (no more than three) and an estimate whether the cats are male or female.