Walmart launches pet care services for customers

Walmart Pet Care will give pet owners the opportunity to get affordable, full-service care for their pets.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is launching a new project called Walmart Pet Care to offer services like pet insurance, dog walking and pet sitting for customers' furry friends.

Walmart has partnered with industry leaders Petplan and Rover to give customers access to pet care at an affordable cost.

"We're on a mission to help families live better – and that goes for pets, too," said Melody Richard, merchandising vice president for Pets. "Especially as adoption rates soar as a result of the pandemic, and more people become pet owners, this was the perfect time to launch expanded services in Walmart Pet Care for our customers. As the most shopped omnichannel retailer for pet products, our new pet care services and support offer our customers trusted, convenient services that provide the exceptional care their pets deserve."

Walmart will offer pet insurance through Petplan, and give a 10 percent discount on policies to customers. Each policy includes access to $1,000 worth of online virtual vet appointments, with no additional cost to the subscriber.

With Rover, Walmart Pet Care customers will have access to services including boarding, dog walking and doggy day care. The service gives users access to more than 300,000 providers across the country. Walmart customers will receive a $20 Walmart gift card for their first Rover service and another $20 Walmart gift card for completing their Rover fifth service within six months.