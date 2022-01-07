Waterlogged, lost, cracked: Fourth of July can be tough on your cell phone

Asurion, a tech care company, found that last year there were 48% more phone accidents on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year.

Independence Day is all about celebrating and capturing the fun on your phone, but the holiday also sees a surge in phone accidents.

80% got wet.

65% got lost.

10% cracked.

So, what can you do to protect your phone?

Asurion suggests buying a waterproof pouch instead of using a sealable sandwich bag. They say they work much better.

If you phone does get wet, Asurion says skip the rice. Instead, put it in a baggie with Silica gel packets. You know, those small packs that come in shoe boxes, handbags, and vitamin bottles. Asurion says they absorb the water much faster.

Add alternative contact information on the image you're using as the lock screen. If an honest person finds your device, they’ll know who to contact. You can add the info by placing a text label on any photo in your device's gallery using the photo edit feature. You could also use a photo editing app to accomplish the same thing. Make sure you add that image as the wallpaper on your lock screen.