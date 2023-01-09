Political campaign sign problems in Archers Court neighborhood

Mark Passmore said he put up a mayoral election sign in his yard last Thursday, and one day later, he got a letter from his HOA demanding he take it down.

IRMO, S.C. — Some residents living in the Archers Court neighborhood off Harbison Boulevard are upset about neighborhood rules that could prevent them from showing their political support.

Mark Passmore lives in this Irmo neighborhood. He said that he put up a mayoral election sign in his yard last Thursday, and one day later, he got a letter from his HOA demanding he take it down.

"We're all getting letters saying that we're going to get fined $100 a day or something if we keep those signs up outside of what they deem to be their campaign season," Passmore said.

Mark said he believes this violates his rights as a homeowner.

"I'm within my rights. Where they changed the rules, I don't know but they claim they did," Passmore said.

According to Irmo's mayor, Barry Walker, who is seeking re-election, the Town of Irmo has a campaign season from Aug. 16 to Nov. 7.

"This is not my first rodeo. I've been campaigning for over 20 years, and I know that there's never been a reason why I could not put the sign out during our campaign season," Walker said.

News19 contacted the Harbison Community Association several times over the phone and through its website contact form, but the organization hasn't responded.

Kathleen McDaniel is a Columbia-area lawyer interested in homeowners' association law.

"The only thing that an HOA really can't prohibit are for example, for sale signs if you want to put your house up for sale or the American flag," McDaniel said.

She said that if a homeowners association changes covenants or rules, there needs to be a public vote on said rule change and notification to the neighborhood of that change.

According to the Lexington County Register of Deeds, the Harbison Community Association hosted a meeting on July 12, 2021, to amend covenants, specifying that campaign signs may be displayed no more than 30 days before the election.