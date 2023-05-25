Reservations open May 26 for Purple Martin tours on Lake Murray

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Wingard’s Market is excited to announce the official opening of the 2023 Purple Martin Tour Season on beautiful Lake Murray in Lexington, SC! The 2-hour guided boat tours will take place every Tuesday – Friday from June 27 – August 25.

What: People will learn about the natural history of Purple Martins as well as why they've been coming to Lake Murray for nearly 40 years.

The unique phenomenon of the Purple Martins that happens annually around Bomb Island on Lake Murray has drawn scientists and bird enthusiasts since its discovery in 1988. One of them, Zach Steinhauser, a Lexington local, spent many years researching and following the purple martins to put together his documentary, Purple Haze: A Conservation Film, about the local Summertime sensation. Zach is a United States Coast Guard licensed Captain who has been all over the United States and Brazil to study Purple Martins and to educate and inspire others to help preserve these gentle, beautiful songbirds for generations to come.