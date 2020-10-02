COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) begins a statewide tour aimed at getting more South Carolinians their REAL ID driver's license or identification card this year.

Over the next four months, the SCDMV's Self-contained Hazardous Area Response Kits (SHARKs) will spend one day in each county to serve as another convenient way to purchase a REAL ID if visiting a brick-and-mortar DMV office is inconvenient.

To purchase a REAL ID, customers must bring with them all of the following:

Proof of Identity (Government-issued birth certificate or valid US Passport)

Proof of Social Security Number (Social security card, 1099, non-1099, W-2)

Two Proofs of Current, Physical SC Address

Proof of All Legal Name Changes

Applicable payment ($25; cash, check, or card accepted)

For a complete list of accepted documents, view the United States Citizens' Checklist (SCDMV Form MV-93).

Mobile SHARKs will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

RELATED: Real ID takes effect this year in SC -- are you in compliance?

The REAL IDs customers purchase will be mailed to them after completing the transaction at a mobile office. No customer will walk away with a REAL ID license or ID. Customers should receive their REAL ID via mail within ten business days of completing the transaction. If a customer is interested in completing other transactions, he or she should visit an SCDMV branch office.

The SHARKs county schedule is:

February 24-28: Barnwell, Bamberg, Orangeburg, Calhoun, Aiken

Barnwell, Bamberg, Orangeburg, Calhoun, Aiken March 9-13: Colleton, Hampton, Allendale, Jasper, Beaufort

Colleton, Hampton, Allendale, Jasper, Beaufort March 23-27: Lancaster, Kershaw, Richland, Lexington, Fairfield

Lancaster, Kershaw, Richland, Lexington, Fairfield April 6-10: Cherokee, [None Tuesday], Union, Chester, Spartanburg

Cherokee, [None Tuesday], Union, Chester, Spartanburg April 20-24: Greenwood, Saluda, McCormick, Edgefield, York

Greenwood, Saluda, McCormick, Edgefield, York May 4-8: Greenville, Pickens, Abbeville, Seneca, Anderson

Greenville, Pickens, Abbeville, Seneca, Anderson May 19-20: Laurens, Newberry

Beginning October 1, 2020, you must have a REAL ID license or ID or another federally accepted identification to board a domestic or commercial flight, enter a secure federal building, or visit a military installation.