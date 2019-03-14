COLUMBIA, S.C. — Waffle House #1625
3211 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg
SCORE: 83%
City Gas & Fuel
4808 Fish Hatchery Road, Lexington
SCORE: 86%
Denny's
342 Harbison Blvd., Columbia
SCORE: 83%
El San Jose Mexican Restaurant
1034 Chestnut Street, Orangeburg
SCORE: 84%
Waffle House #309
7271 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia
SCORE: 85%
Tokyo Grill
1033 Robert's Branch Pkwy #102, Columbia
SCORE: 85%
Chinese American House
8006 Garners Ferry, Columbia
SCORE: 87%
Ray's Pizzeria & Ice Cream
5140 Sunset Blvd STE E, Lexington
SCORE: 100%
True BBQ
1237 D Avenue, West Columbia
SCORE: 100%
Paparoni's Grill
235 W 3rd St., Swansea
SCORE: 100%
Murray's
2433 Charleston Hwy, Cayce
SCORE: 100%
Don's & Daughters Diner Mobile
6611 Savannah Hwy, Neeses
SCORE: 100%
Friday's Cafe
5416 Norway Road, Norway
SCORE: 100%
Judy's Kitchen
201 Travis Avenue, Saluda
SCORE: 100%
Carolina Deli
2 Medical Park Dr. Suite 105, Columbia
SCORE: 100%