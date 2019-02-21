COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County First Steps program is beginning a new research study called the LAUNCH Project on infant and toddler health, and they are looking to recruit new parents and their children to join the program.

Researchers in the Department of Exercise Science at the University of South Carolina are collaborating with First Steps to recruit pregnant women as well as new mothers for the LAUNCH Project.

The goal of the study is to understand the relationships between a child's physical activity, nutrition, and weight status. One-hundred sixty children and their mothers will be included in the project.

Children that are eligible to participate in the study have to have been born during late-2018 or early-2019. According to the LAUNCH Project website, the program is recruiting families with children born through March 2019.

During the project, the child will have to wear a data measuring device for one week.

Richland County First Steps

The device will measure the following:

Child height/length and weight

Child physical activity with an activity monitor

Family characteristics and home environment with a parent survey

Child diet with a parent survey

Child motor development

Child sleep with a sleep monitor

Children will first be measured at 6 months old, and every 6 months until age 3.

All of the data collection activities will take place in the Columbia area at locations that are convenient for participating families. In return for their involvement, each family will receive a $50 gift card every 6 months (at each measurement cycle) -- a total of $300.

If you have questions or are interested in participating, please contact 803-212-4206.

If you want to submit an interest form, click here.