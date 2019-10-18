COLUMBIA, S.C. — From Friday, October 18 until Wednesday, October 30, families can visit Riverbanks Zoo & Gardens for their signature "Boo at the Zoo" event.

It is happening every night from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

During the 13-night event, children can come dressed in their favorite costumes and will be able to trick-or-treat throughout the zoo. If your family plans on trick-or-treating, the zoo says you have to bring your own reusable bag or container.

Attendees can also enjoy a marshmallow roast, a haunted carousel ride, and other family-friendly events including Frankenstein's Foam Zone and Mummy's Eeky Freaky Dance Party.

Tickets to the event are available online one the Riverbank Zoo website. Tickets cost $11 for Riverbanks members and $13 for the general public if they are purchased in advance. Children younger than 2 are admitted for free. The Boo at the Zoo ticket also includes admission to the "Dinosaurs Around the World" exhibit.

Riverbanks Zoo

A limited number of tickets are available according to the zoo's website, so it's recommended to buy tickets in advance. Any unsold tickets purchased at the gate will be $13 for members and $15 for the general public.

Riverbanks Zoo

RELATED: Belle the Riverbanks Zoo elephant gets a new home

RELATED: Riverbanks Zoo saves baby penguin with 'MacGyver' move