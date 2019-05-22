COLUMBIA, S.C. — One Midlands native will become a part of history this weekend.

In 2015, Gabrielle Young graduated from Lower Richland High School and began attending West Point Military Academy. Four years later, she is a part of the largest graduating class of female African Americans in the academy's history — 34 in total.

But Young admitted that West Point wasn't apart of her initial plans as a 16-year-old.

“I met a graduate at a college fair, she peaked my interest and I went online that night and looked up the school." Young said. "I was like I might be interested in it and I applied and I got accepted.”

In her four years at West Point, Young became one of the top female students in her class. She says graduating West Point and being a part of history means everything.

"I think it gave me a feeling of pride and satisfaction," Young says. "Knowing that we are going to be apart of history, knowing that we are going to be something that people are going to talk about means everything."

Young also advises the younger generation to pursue their dreams and never give up.

"Don’t let the fear of being treated differently stop you from pursuing your dreams," Young says."You’ll find that you are able to earn people's respect when you perform at the level your supposed to and even surpass your own expectations."

Young will be attending the Medical University of South Carolina in the fall. She hopes to be a military physician after graduation.