Sewing classes offered for kids in West Columbia

Brianna Etheridge, a tailor in West Columbia, is offering a 6-week class for students 8-12 years old.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A West Columbia tailor wants to reinforce home economics skills.

Brianna Etheridge owns Bri L. Designs and Alterations, a design and alterations shop along Meeting Street and has for the past year.

It's just her and one other helper working the shop. She's asked around for help from other sewers, but several are older and retired.

"I thought, 'Well, I need some younger generations, who are interested in sewing and want to do it, but they took like home-economics, those things are not in school anymore,' so I felt, 'Well, I think that would be cool if that's something that I can offer,'" Etheridge said.

So, now she's offering sewing classes to kids 8-12 years old from 4-6 p.m.

The future tailors will learn all the basics, "How to sew on buttons and eventually, we'll get into like how to install zippers and then toward the end of the class, so six week, they'll make a pair of pants," Etheridge said.

The course will allow kids to thread sewing into their other passions.

"They just don't have to make clothes. They can make pillows. They can take those same sewing skills and apply them to upholstery," Etheridge said.

All families have to do is fill out a registration form and there's limited space available to learn a skill stitching them forward.

Brianna tells News 19 depending on interest, she hopes to offer an intermediate sewing class in the future, as well as classes for adults, workshops and guest visits to schools in the Midlands.

These sewing classes do cost a fee, but Brianna tells News 19 she's willing to work with families and has a goal of making the 6-week course free in the future.