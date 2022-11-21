Free parking in (most of) Columbia this Thanksgiving weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Here's some good news for shoppers in the downtown Columbia area: The City of Columbia is offering complimentary parking this Thanksgiving weekend.
City parking garages at Lady, Park, Lincoln and Sumter streets will raise the gates at 5 p.m. Wednesday for free parking, and lower the gates for normal operations at 2 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28. Free parking will be available at 2221 Devine Street (near Five Points) on Friday and Saturday only.
Parking meters will be enforced until 6 p.m. Wednesday, as usual, throughout the city then all on-street meter operations will be free after 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, per regular ordinance -- with the exception for meters in Five Points. Meters in Five Points will be enforced as normal 11 a.m.-6p.m.