Free parking in (most of) Columbia this Thanksgiving weekend

Parking is free citywide -- except in Five Points -- beginning Wednesday afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Here's some good news for shoppers in the downtown Columbia area: The City of Columbia is offering complimentary parking this Thanksgiving weekend.

City parking garages at Lady, Park, Lincoln and Sumter streets will raise the gates at 5 p.m. Wednesday for free parking, and lower the gates for normal operations at 2 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28. Free parking will be available at 2221 Devine Street (near Five Points) on Friday and Saturday only.