Camden businesses welcome busy weekend

Two attractions in Camden in a single weekend bring tourists and residents to many local shops.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Blues music, art, and food trucks filled downtown Camden on Saturday as the city hosted two events that are helping local shops in the area.

Kayci Brazzler's shop, Blue Skies and Sunshine, was located right in front of the Camden Art Crawl which featured 90 vendors showcasing and selling their art.

"There is so much activity out on the street," she said. "In here, it has been steady all day long and we could not ask for more than that. It has just been incredible."

That wasn't the only event as the 25th Annual Carolina Downhome Blues Festival entered day three of its four-day event, bringing people from all over.

"From Wyoming, Naples, Florida, Philadelphia, New York," Kershaw County Arts Center Executive Director Dolly Patton said. "And then all over the state - Hilton Head, Anderson, Florence."

James Floyd is one of those who attended the event from far away. He came from Philadelphia.

"I would say it's good, it's old school, spiritual, and relaxing," he said.

Patton said the Blues Festival is expected to bring in as many as 2,000 by the time it ends on Sunday.

"It's important to the city and the county with all the folks who are coming in and supporting the economy," Patton said. "They're eating in the restaurants where we also have musicians."

Baron's Bar is among the venues seeing the impact.

"We actually overstaffed for this event. We do probably on the order of about 30 to 50% more business on the weekend than normal," owner Robert Wright said. "So, it's definitely a really solid, solid weekend for us."

And that's a good thing not only for him but for the city.

"A lot of folks are sitting outside in our restaurants, dining, and just having a great time. So it's a pleasure for us to do this. And we really, really thank our businesses for opening up their doors," Suzi Sale, the director for tourism and economic development for Camden said.