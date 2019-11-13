CLEVELAND — Looking for a toy that won't shoot your eye out?!

Look no further, Build-A- Bear Workshop is offering an A Christmas Story themed bear ahead of the holiday season.

Set in the 1940's, A Christmas Story follows a young boy name Ralphie and his journey to convince he parents to buy him a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas.

Throughout the film, Ralphie is often at odds with his critical father and lovingly smothered by his mother.

The bear can be with purchased with Ralphie's icon pink bunny costume and thick-framed glasses as accessories.

For reference, see the comical clip that inspired the bear's costume below:

As for price, the bear without any accessories is $29, or you can purchase the bear bundle that includes the bunny costume and glasses for $50.50. To purchase the bear and others like it, click here.

Ralphie's actual house from A Christmas Story with the Leg Lamp in the window has been restored to its movie splendor is now open year round for public tours right here in Northeast Ohio.

