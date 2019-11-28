CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The countdown for Black Friday is on, and some retailers got an early start on the action.

Buyers beware though, you might end up overpaying for items wrapped up to look like bargains.

To find the best deals, you can look at websites and apps like Shopzilla, Google Shopping, or Slickdeals -- even check stores' social media pages.

The hottest items this year? According to Wallet Hub, the biggest discounts will be on appliances, jewelry, and toys. Aim for 39% discount or more. As for the smallest discounts, that’ll be books, movies, and music.

Thanksgiving Day, major retailers like Target, Walmart, Best Buy, JCPenney, Macy’s, Kohl’s were all flashing Thanksgiving in-store deals.

Stores that will not be open include Home Depot, Lowe's, Office Max, and Petco.

Lastly, and debatably the most important, create a budget and stick to it.

