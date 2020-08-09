Kohl's announces new loyalty program

“We will maximize value for our Kohl’s customers nationwide with the launch of Kohl’s Rewards by rewarding them with more Kohl’s Cash every day,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “Kohl’s has always been synonymous with value – and over the last decade we’ve built one of retail’s leading loyalty programs, a critical element in delivering an outstanding experience for our customers. Following a successful pilot that resonated so well with our customers, we are excited about this next evolution of loyalty at Kohl’s. It’s unlike any other program, benefitting every rewards member – whether they are just getting to know us or shopped with us for years.”