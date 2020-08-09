Kohl's announces new loyalty program

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis — Kohl's is launching a new loyalty program that promises to be simplified for customers.
It includes:
- Customers earn 5% Kohl’s Rewards on every purchase every day.
Customers’ Kohl’s Rewards balances are converted and issued in $5 increments of Kohl’s Cash coupons on the first day of the following month, valid for 30 days.
- Kohl’s will send customers reminders when they have Kohl’s Cash to spend.
- Customers will have 30 days to spend their Rewards-issued Kohl’s Cash. No brand exclusions.
All customers, including Kohl’s Rewards members, will continue to get $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent during all Kohl’s Cash promotional events to spend during specific redeem periods.
“We will maximize value for our Kohl’s customers nationwide with the launch of Kohl’s Rewards by rewarding them with more Kohl’s Cash every day,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “Kohl’s has always been synonymous with value – and over the last decade we’ve built one of retail’s leading loyalty programs, a critical element in delivering an outstanding experience for our customers. Following a successful pilot that resonated so well with our customers, we are excited about this next evolution of loyalty at Kohl’s. It’s unlike any other program, benefitting every rewards member – whether they are just getting to know us or shopped with us for years.”
Kohl's said in a release that this program will allow customers to earn more Kohl’s Cash coupons, every day, on every purchase.