Publix places limits on bacon, Gatorade, major holiday staples due to ongoing shortages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shelves at your favorite supermarket may be looking a bit bare as the country continues to battle ongoing supply issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This, coupled with an increased holiday demand, has forced retailers like Publix Supermarkets to establish purchase limits for certain items.
These items include plastic plates, cutlery, bacon, toilet paper, refrigerated snacks, sausage, sports drinks and more.
"The limits are for all stores in our seven-state operating area," said a representative for Publix. "There is not a set time determined for these limits, and the list can change to include more items or remove items."
Publix says a demand for Thanksgiving staples like jarred gravy, cranberry sauce and canned pie filling have also contributed to widespread shortages.
Customers are limited to buying two of any individual item listed below:
- Canned cranberry sauce
- Jarred gravy
- Canned pie filling
- Canola and vegetable oil
- Cream cheese
- Bacon
- Rolled breakfast sausage
- Paper napkins
- Disposable plates, cups, and cutlery
- Bath tissue
- Refrigerated snacks (lunchable type items)
- Sports drinks
- Aseptic type juices (capri sun)
- Canned cat food (variety packs)
- Refrigerated pet food
