If your sweetheart has a sweet tooth, forget the flowers and get what they really want for Valentine's Day.

Walmart is selling bouquets of candy just in time for Feb. 14, meaning there are no excuses for getting your significant other an undesirable gift.

The candy bouquets come in a variety of options, including Reese's, KitKat, Twizzlers, M&Ms, Baby Ruth and Ferrero Rocher.

The arrangements range in size and price, from $11 to $99 on Walmart.com.