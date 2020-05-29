COLUMBIA, S.C. — WLTX News19 is aware of recent racially charged comments posted to the station's Facebook page. We want those of you in our online community to know that we take matters like this seriously and have taken action.

We've reported the comments to Facebook and want to take this opportunity to remind users of our platforms that comments of this nature will not be tolerated, neither will hate speech, abusive language or harassment.

Our social media sites are meant to be safe spaces for open dialogue. Commentators should be respectful of opinions expressed, even as they may disagree with them.

The staff of WLTX News19 will continue to monitor our social media pages and we publish our Facebook Community Terms of Use for future reference:

While we support and encourage the right of WLTX fans to openly express their views, we're responsible for maintaining a smart, fair and civil conversation. By participating, you're agreeing to the terms of service for Facebook and News 19 WLTX.

We reserve the right to delete comments and/or block fans based on the following:

1. Inappropriate, obscene or profane comments, links, images or videos

2. Posts attacking, abusing or harassing community members

3. Threats against any person, organization or company

4. Spam, advertisements or posts deemed off-topic

5. Copyrighted material

6. False comments or claims about WLTX

7. All unsolicited images posted to our timeline and in post comments will be deleted. (to protect our followers from potentially malicious software)

8. All "Meme" images will be removed. If any Meme images contain offensive or racist language, the user posting it may be banned, at the discretion of administrators.

