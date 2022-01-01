Benjamin Marek, 11, of Southington was greeted by his entire neighborhood Friday afternoon as he pulled into his driveway.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — You can call it a Christmas miracle. Not only did Ben Marek, 11, of Southington win his battle with a brain tumor, but the hospital sent him home Friday afternoon, just in time for Christmas.

Marek was diagnosed with the tumor in February of this year.

"Benjamin had some headaches and we went and had him checked out at CCMC and the thing that you least expect was your worst nightmare," said Stacey Marek, mother of Ben.

For most of this year, Ben did not have a typical childhood since his illness took that away from him.

Instead, he woke up and fell asleep in a hospital bed every day for several months, getting surgery and treatment, and at one point was even put on life support after complications from his surgery.

"It was surreal, but you just pull it together and you do what you have to do," added Stacey Marek.

Through commitment and strength, Ben won. He was going home. The community made sure his arrival was a big deal.

"I’m just really happy to have him home finally after what … after 8 months of not seeing … well a few months of not seeing him and then we finally got to see him a few months ago and now he’s finally home," said Brian Marek III, brother of Ben.

While Ben has a long road of recovery with physical therapy and additional MRIs, he is grateful to be sleeping in his own bed again.

"Just Merry Christmas and thank you," said Ben Marek.

Through the darkness, the family saw the light.

"Don’t take any time with family for granted and spend every minute you can with them," said Matthew Marek, brother of Ben.

