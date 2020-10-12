St. Anthony residents receive anonymous letter, shaming them for their Christmas displays

Some St. Anthony residents received an anonymous letter shaming them for their Christmas decorations.

ST ANTHONY, Minn. — "We kind of decided because of the letter that it was just finally time to put up our lights," said St. Anthony Village resident Rachel Blodgett.

At least four of her neighbors received an anonymous letter shaming them for the Christmas decorations.

In the letter, the anonymous sender addresses the Christmas light displays in each yard, stating in part: "The idea of twinkling, colorful lights are a reminder of divisions in our society and systemic biases against neighbors who don't celebrate Christmas, or who can't afford to, during these unprecedented times."

"A lot of people felt really singled out and really creeped out that someone came and took down their addresses," said Blodgett.

The letter went on to ask those who received it, "to respect the dignity of all people."

Christmas displays in a St. Anthony neighborhood are being described as: “A reminder of systemic biases against our neighbors who don’t celebrate Christmas or who can’t afford to.” At least 4 households received this letter. The story tonight, @kare11 News @ 10. @StAnthonyPolice pic.twitter.com/9QH853blhB — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) December 10, 2020

"I think the letter in itself was absurd, but I think the sentiment is incredibly valid. I just don't think that it was gone about in the correct way," said Blodgett.

At least one of the recipients filed a police report, but St. Anthony police say, because the letter was not threatening, no crime was committed.

While its unclear where the anonymous letter stems from, City Councilman Bernard Walker says these sorts of things are better left ignored.

"They're isolated but very intentional," said Councilman Walker. "The person is getting something accomplished by people drawing attention to it. I say just let it die out because it doesn't represent anybody I know in St. Anthony."

On the bright side of things though, for the Blodgett family, this now infamous letter has inspired a new reason for the season.

"There really hasn't been much to look forward to so I think Christmas and getting excited for Christmas has been something positive," said Blodgett.

St. Anthony Police Sgt. Mike Huddle says if anyone who receives the letter feels threatened, they're encouraged to file a complaint - but at this time police are not investigating these incidents as a crime.