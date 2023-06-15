Before you walk your dog or take them with you on an errand in the car, read this...

A car can heat up 19 degrees in just 10 minutes. Even a short errand is too long for a dog inside the car.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — While we're happy to see the sun instead of a few more rainy days, especially on the weekend, the forecast means summer temperatures are back.

"Think 19 degrees in temperature in just 10 minutes, so if you think about that when you've got a 90-degree day, in 10 minutes it's already up to 109 degrees," said Nick Baker, a fire department district commander.

A lot of folks like to take their dogs with them to run errands, but you just can't leave them in the car with these temperatures.

"They get too hot and they're not able to cool themselves off faster than the heat is raising their body temperature," said Dr. Roberta Westbrook, Chief Animal Welfare and Medical Officer, Houston SPCA.

Pets can get overheated outside at home or at the dog park. Symptoms include fatigue, heavy panting, drooling, and even vomiting. If you notice your pup has any of these symptoms, get them out of the heat right away, cool them with a damp towel, and call your vet.

"So it's just really important you get them out of the heat as soon as possible and have some fresh water available for them," said Westbrook.

How do you know if it's too hot to walk your dog?