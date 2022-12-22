Casa Bonita reopening date announced by 'South Park' creators

The iconic Lakewood restaurant has been undergoing extensive renovations since Trey Parker and Matt Stone bought it in September 2021.

DENVER — One of Colorado's most iconic restaurants known for food and fun in a festive atmosphere, Casa Bonita, will be reopening in May 2023.

More snow, a winning Denver Broncos season and the reopening of the Lakewood fixture famous for its cliff divers, lagoon and sopapillas: That's what "South Park" creators and restaurant owners Matt Parker and Trey Stone said Coloradans want the most for Christmas.

Parker, Stone and Executive Chef Dana Rodriguez announced the big news on YouTube on Thursday:

The South Park creators previously said they had plans to dive off the restaurant's famous waterfall and improve the notoriously bad food.

“Casa Bonita has brought so much joy to so many people over the years – we wanted to share the news of our May reopening as our holiday gift to the people of Colorado,” Rodriguez said.

Parker and Stone entered into an agreement to purchase the restaurant for $3.1 million in September 2021.

9NEWS obtained documents detailing the $12 million renovation plans that have been underway since the purchase

