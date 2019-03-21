Selena Quintanilla was more than just a multi-talented singer.

While she is widely-known as the Queen of Cumbia, she was also a queen of fashion.

Fans of the icon can now dress in her likeness with help from the popular fashion brand, Forever 21.

Forever 21 x Selena recently launched 'The White Rose Collection'. On the retailer's website, it states that White Rose is "an exclusive collection celebrating our icon, Selena."

Shoppers can rock fashions inspired by the late superstar who founded her own clothing boutique, Selena Etc. in 1994.

Items in the collection include Dalmatian Print Mid-Calf Boots priced at $39.90, a Rope Trim Cabby Hat priced at $14.90 and plenty of cropped tank tops.

The line has an assortment of fashions inspired by Selena's classic style, including jewelry, skirts, jeans, shorts, jackets, shoes, and more.

Whether you're wanting to keep it lowkey while you grab some pizza (recommended: Low-Top Platform Sneakers, Selena Biker Shorts, and Selena Cropped Hoodie) or you're looking to dazzle the crowds while you cumbia all night long (recommended: Ribbed Plunging Crop Top, Distressed Denim Mini Skirt, and Dalmatian Print Mid-Calf Boots), you're guaranteed to stand out in any look.