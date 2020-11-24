Tips to host a virtual Thanksgiving

With COVID-19 cases on the rise across the country, many families have decided to rethink their Thanksgiving plans and find alternative solutions.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For most of us, Thanksgiving will be pretty different this year.

"We're all having to do things differently this year and that includes Thanksgiving," said Digital Strategist Roshanda Pratt. "But, don't worry, it can still be super fun with your family."

With the holidays quickly approaching, it can be troubling not being able to see your family or friends. Especially when most haven't had the opportunity in months, but don't let that dampen your holiday spirit.

"You've been saying for a long time, let's do something different this year and you never do it with your family," said Pratt. "Everybody is in transition and this is the perfect time to embrace creating a new family tradition."

Pratt says now is the time to reimagine your holiday, including making care packages for loved ones.

"Thanksgiving care packages might include: plates, napkins and your favorite dessert," said Pratt. "Put it together in nice box and drop it off at your family members house so they can still feel apart of the experience."

Pratt says after you safely drop off your goody box, set a time for everyone to virtually get together.

"This would be a great time to share yourself preparing a meal, actually sitting down at the table and fellowship virtually," said Pratt.

And don't let the family fun stop with the Thanksgiving meal. Pratt has a few ideas to get everyone up and moving.

"Do a scavenger hunt via text," said Pratt. "Give clues and ask people to text pictures to you or do virtual Pictionary using Zoom.