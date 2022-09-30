Trees down in Columbia on businesses, homes after Hurricane Ian rolls through

Crews have been on the scene of Devine Street since 7 a.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We're seeing the consequences of Hurricane Ian throughout the Midlands. One area in particular is in the Shandon neighborhood.

Not exactly in the way some businesses want to be spending their two year anniversary.

This business called the Workout on Devine Street woke up at midnight to tree damage.

"We got a call last night in the middle of the night, right at midnight and somebody at Za's actually had seen the tree fall down and it hit the powerline, so there was a little bit of a fire, so I got here by like 12:05 and the fire department came," Karis Loewen, the Workout owner said.

Thankfully no one was injured. A nearly 35-foot tree caving into their roof caused rain to flood the inside of the building.

Karis Loewen, the owner, has had a good attitude about it.

"It is what it is, you know, a tree fell on the building, can't go back in time, so we're just trying to do all the necessary steps to protect what we have in there and then figure out how to proceed forward with business," Loewen said.

She tells News 19 she had no reason to believe this tree was dead.

"The oaks, in many cases look healthy and they actually have, they're diseased from the inside out and whenever we get a wind event, whether it be a severe thunderstorm or something like this, there's always that possibility of not only limbs coming down, but the tree itself and we have a lot of them here in Shandon," said Al Floyd, On Devine Center property manager.

Floyd explains the tree hitting the powerline connected to his shopping center took out power to two restaurants for only an hour or two.

"Before too much damage could be done, it appears the fire department was able to get here and they're right down the street. They're just a half a block away," Floyd said.

Only a few blocks down, another tree fell on a home in Heathwood Circle at around 1:15 a.m.

The homeowner declined an interview, but shared videos and photos with News 19 saying they just finished a 15-month renovation.