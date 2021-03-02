Updated system allows SC crime victims more access to information, services

The new version includes a directory of providers and allows users to ask for assistance and connect with local and national victim service providers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Crime victims in South Carolina can access more information and services through an updated version of SC-VINE, or the S.C. Victim Information and Notification Everyday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC), victims are able to get more services and information than previous in the new version of SC-VINE.

The new version includes a directory of providers and allows users to ask for assistance and connect with local and national victim service providers.

“It is important that we ensure victims have access to the services they need and deserve,” SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said. “I’m grateful that we can expand and improve the VINE system.”

The system has a statewide network of county detention centers, state prisons, probation and parole, providing crime victims and concerned citizens free access to timely and reliable offender custody information.

According to the SCDC, in 2020:

81,640 South Carolinians registered to receive notifications;

89,436 notifications were provided to registered users through outbound calls, emails, text messages and TTY, a device used to communicate with hearing or speech impaired individuals;

2,264,651 offender searches were conducted using the website and mobile applications.

The enhanced service is a partnership between SCDC and the S.C. Attorney General’s Office of Crime Victim Assistance Grants.

“It’s vital that the victims of crime and their families be kept informed about their cases and the status of their offenders. This updated system will make that process even better,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said. “It continues the longstanding cooperation between the South Carolina Department of Corrections and the Attorney General’s office in serving and protecting victims.”

The state works with Appriss Insights for this service. According to SCDC, the free service has a toll-free number with 24 hour help and a website and mobile application.

Users can also sign up to get notifications for changes in custody status. These communications are in both English and Spanish.

“I’m looking forward to crime victims in South Carolina benefitting from the latest version of this crucial victim-centric technology, which will help them stay informed about the status of offenders and find resources quickly and easily,” said Karin Ho, Director of SCDC Division of Victim Services.

Carolina is the 24th state in the country to implement the enhanced VINE service since its rollout in May 2017, according to the release.

“Appriss is pleased to continue its partnership with the State of South Carolina through the newest version of VINE, a key cog in keeping survivors in South Carolina safe and informed,” said Lalla O’Bryan, Vice President of Victim Services at Appriss Insights. “Appriss has been a proud partner of the S.C. Department of Corrections Division of Victim Services for the last 13 years, and we are excited to continue to address victim-focused needs through new features like the Service Provider Directory.”

To access the newest version of VINE in South Carolina, click here.