USC kicks off MLK weekend with free virtual events

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations look a little different due to COVID-19, but the University of South Carolina is celebrating the holiday with a lineup of mostly virtual events.
On Thursday, Julian Williams, Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion spoke with News19 about the upcoming free events.
The University of South Carolina Black Law Students Association (BLSA) will host a virtual panel discussion 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, called “Applying 2020 Vision in 2021: A Clear View of Our Community’s Pursuit Towards MLK’s Dream and the Existing Challenges.”
The event is designed to consider the progress that we have made as a community, areas where we are still struggling and recognize the power of individual voices in evoking change.
The event is free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required.
On Monday, Jan. 18, is the MLK Day of Service for USC students. Beginning at 8 a.m. check-in, students will join in the Carolina community to remember the legacy of Dr. King by working together to help others. The in-person event location is at Davis Field from 9 a.m. to noon.
