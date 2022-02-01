Bitter Valentine's Day? Feed something named after your ex to an animal at this aquarium.

For a donation, the Aquarium will name a feeder animal after your ex and record the moment it gets fed to a turtle, shark, vulture, or another exhibit animal.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the middle of the pandemic, January 2021.

Valentine's Day isn't always fun. If you've recently been through a tough breakup, the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center in Virginia Beach has your back.

They just launched "LOVE BITES," an "Anti-Valentine's" experience.

For a donation, they will name a feeder animal after your ex, and record the moment it gets fed to one of the animals there.

You don't get to pick which animal gets the food, but we imagine it'll be therapeutic, nonetheless. Some of the animals that will be eating the "exes" are mud turtles, sharks, and vultures.

The donations go to support the aquarium and its animals, so you can feel good about that, too.

You can buy your experience here until Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. Then, aquarium staff will take your feeding video between Feb. 9-12.

Some of the videos will also be posted to the aquarium's social media pages.

Here are the options for your emotional revenge:

Worm (sold out)

Cricket, for "annoying pests," $5

Herring, for "emotionally aloof 'cold fish,'" $10

Rat, for "cheaters and liars," $20