PHOENIX — Kayla Howard got a call from her bank on Saturday as her 7-year-old son was playing Roblox.

It's one of the more popular apps across the country – and Howard found out the hard way that there are a lot of opportunities within the app to spend money.

"They explained to me that there was a total of seven unauthorized charges on my account," Howard said about the call from her bank.

The charges were from Roblox and totaled $897.

Howard is a single mom and told 12News she's working two jobs to support her four kids – including one with autism – so technology is big in her household.

"Sometimes as busy parents, we do overlook things," Howard said. “He’s 7. He has autism. You know it’s hard for him to recognize consequences for his actions. That’s what he’s working [on]."

A week before Christmas and with rent due days later, the $897 overdrafted from her bank account is leaving her with nothing.

"The timing could not have been worse," Howard said. “I’m trying my best not to cry, not to stress out about it. I’m just trying to be as solution-focused about it as I can.”

Howard said she reached out to Google Play and Roblox right away. Google refunded her $10.

She has filed a claim with Roblox and she's still waiting to hear back.

After 12News provided Roblox with Howard's claim number, a spokesperson told 12News they are reviewing her claim, adding, "We review each request individually and, whenever possible, we work with parents and customers directly as part of our permissive refund policy to provide a refund for unauthorized purchases."

In Howard's case, the issue is time sensitive.

“That’s what I’m hoping for. Just a refund would be awesome," Howard said.

Howard has a GoFundMe page to help get her family through the holidays.

According to the Roblox website, parents can set a monthly spending limit within the app.