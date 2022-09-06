WalletHub rated this South Carolina city the Best Place to Retire

The personal finance company compared more than 180 US cities -- and two in South Carolina came out on top

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire and two South Carolina cities came out in the top 30.

Based on a comparison of 46 key measures of affordability, quality of life, health care and availability of recreational activities, the data set ranges the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state's health infrastructure. When all of the numbers were crunched, Charleston, SC, came out as the Number 1 Best City to retire.

The Holy City had an overall high score of 58.97 -- ranking 21st in affordability, 15th activities, 75th in quality of life and 48th in health care. The only other city in South Carolina to be ranked on WalletHub's list was Columbia -- coming in at an overall rank of 29, and placing 11th in affordability, 79th activities, 110th in quality of life and 104th in health care.

Other cities in the Southeast region with notable overall rankings are: Atlanta rated 13, Charlotte came in at 89, and Augusta ranked 112.

See the interactive map:

WalletHub asked professionals what is the biggest mistake that people make when planning their retirements.