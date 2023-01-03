'It's only 365 days': Washougal man and lifelong Mariners fan completes mission of playing catch every day for a year

John Scukanec spent day 365 playing catch with Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. at T-Mobile Park.

SEATTLE — A Washougal man who embarked on a life mission to play a game of catch every day for a year has reached the finish line.

John Scukanec spent Wednesday afternoon, day 365, playing catch with Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.

"Day 365 I’m gonna need a minute… #catch365," said Scukanec in a Tweet.

The tweet was accompanied by a video that showed Scukanec and Griffey Jr. walking out onto the field.

"It's only 365 days," said Griffey Jr. in the video.

Scukanec had hinted toward what he was up to in an earlier tweet, accompanied by a selfie with T-Mobile Park in the background.

"Might just wander around here tonight…" Scukanec said in the tweet.

Scukanec had spent "day 364" playing a game of catch with Super Bowl XLVIII champion Bryan Walters outside T-Mobile Park.

"He’s caught throws from Russell Wilson & now me. Thanks for letting me wear the ring! #catch365," he said in the Tweet.

KGW met the husband and father of two last summer when Scukanec spent a day in Vancouver's Esther Short Park playing ball with KGW's Mike Benner.

“[The] glove, the ball, the sound it makes ... it’s beautiful,” Scukanec said.

Scukanec's yearning for connection is ultimately why he attempted what many would consider something truly out of left field — a game of catch with somebody new every day for 365 days.

“It was March 2,” Scukanec said. “The day they canceled the start of the baseball season because of the lockout.”

That is when the lifelong Mariners fan kicked off his year-long endeavor. In fact, Scukanec vividly remembers sharing the idea with his wife and boys, who were skeptical of his idea.

Scukanec would share a catch with dozens of people in the following several months. Among them were a sandwich delivery guy, a baseball coach in Oregon City, and former Major League Baseball pitcher Jamie Moyer.

“It's been so encouraging to me,” Ethan Bryan said.

Bryan understood more than anybody what Scukanec was doing. Bryan, of Springfield, Missouri, played catch every day for a year back in 2018. He even authored a book about the experience, "A Year of Playing Catch."

“The further I get from it the more I am able to reflect on it and the more I learn how important play is to us,” Bryan said. “Not only physically but emotionally and mentally. What I'm taking away from it still is we live in a play-deprived culture where we've forgotten how to trust one another.”

Bryan was Scukanec’s inspiration.