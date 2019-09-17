SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — A Brecksville woman received the surprise of her life when she went out on her lawn at her Chapel HIll Road house on Monday afternoon and discovered that a seven-foot boa constrictor was there.

The woman received assistance from the Brecksville Police and Brecksville Fire Department, along with the city's animal warden, who were able to keep the snake restrained until experts from Herps Alive Reptile Rescue in South Euclid arrived to take the boa.

Herps Alive is dedicated to saving, rehabilitating and caring for unwanted, neglected and abused reptiles and amphibians, with the goal of finding new homes for them when possible.

A representative of Herps Alive tells Channel 3 that the boa is healthy and good with people. It's likely that the snake either was released or escaped.