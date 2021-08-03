Teacher welcomes back students 'for the first time in forever'

A Woodlawn Middle School teacher put her own spin on the hit Disney movie Frozen’s song “For the First Time in Forever" to welcome students back Monday.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Woodlawn Middle School teacher Mrs. Linnea Coon was excited and ready to welcome back students for what felt like "the first time in forever" on Monday.

Mrs. Coon created a welcome back video for her students, putting her own little spin on the hit Disney movie Frozen’s song “For the First Time in Forever.”

"For the first time in forever, there'll be laughter, there'll be noise," she sang.

Monday, Alamance-Burlington Schools welcomed back students in grades six through 12.

All students are split into two groups, doing in-person learning two days a week. Wednesdays are set as remote learning days for cleaning inside the schools.