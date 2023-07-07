Worker rescued after being stuck 130 feet in the air

Crane loses power at Shop Road industrial park, Columbia-Richland Fire Department come to the rescue

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Crews from Columbia-Richland Fire Department were called to an industrial facility at 2971 Shop Road Friday morning to rescue a stranded worker after a crane lost power.

The worker, doing some maintenance work on one of the silos, was 130 feet in the air in a bucket on a crane when the crane lost power around 9:15 a.m.