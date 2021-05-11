South Carolina woman celebrates 100th birthday

Dorothy Bennett Bishop moved from Mount Airy to York, South Carolina, to be closer with family. On Tuesday, she'll celebrate her 100th birthday!

YORK, S.C. — Dorothy Bennett Bishop of York, South Carolina, better known as "Mama" by her grandchildren, is celebrating her 100th birthday Tuesday.

Bishop, originally from Mount Airy, North Carolina, moved to York to be closer to family. She has four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, according to her family.

Bishop enjoys cooking and sewing in her spare time, but after a stroke several years ago, she's mostly sticking to cooking these days.

Mama is a viewer of WCNC Charlotte, so on behalf of all of us, happy 100th birthday!

