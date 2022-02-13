Nearly a third of Columbia Housing Authority homes at risk of eviction

According to a CHA board subcommittee, those at risk failed to set up a repayment plan after falling behind on their rent.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than 480 Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) households are at risk of being evicted. That's about 30 percent of all tenants.

According to a CHA board subcommittee, those at risk failed to set up a repayment plan after falling behind on their rent.

"These individuals had and have income," CHA Interim Director Yvonda Bean said. "Some have simply chosen not to pay, for whatever reason, and not to pay, not to establish a repayment agreement, and not even to apply for emergency rental assistance."

That same subcommittee said, just months ago in November, 70 percent of residents were facing eviction, but rental assistance programs and outreach by the authority were able to help.

“COVID did, in fact, play a role. I think what played an even bigger role was the eviction moratorium," Bean said. "The eviction moratorium, unfortunately, meant for a lot of people, a lot of families, that they were no longer responsible for paying their rent which was simply not true."

While support efforts continue, some meeting participants questioned what would happen next once the residents are without a home.

“Unless something radically changes before these days, there will be a large group of people at one point in time who will be evicted from Columbia Housing, right? And, so, my question is that may add an influx of people into the homeless community... DSS," Georgia Mjartan said. "Knowing that those systems are under a lot of stress as well... what are we doing to kind of line up, or notify, or flag those other parts of the system to be aware of the potential incoming influx of demand for their services?"

Other participants shared that the authority is in consistent communication with its partners in homeless and social services.

According to Director Bean, those at risk of eviction have been notified and efforts to assist continue.