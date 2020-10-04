COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state of South Carolina is seeing a record number of people file for unemployment benefits.

But, help could be on the way.

South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Chief Administrative Officer Jamie Suber said South Carolinians will likely see an extra $600 in federal funding on unemployment claims in another week or so.

“I know we're close. That took a-- At first, we were waiting on guidance, and we did receive the guidance early this week in regards to how to administer the $600. Next is waiting on the money from the federal government to initiate that program. But, also within that, is some configuration in our system,” Suber said over videocall.

The federal money was part of trillions of dollars in federal relief to fight economic damage from the coronavirus.

The CARES Act and its Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, adds $600 in federal cash to unemployment claims weekly, according to a SC DEW press release.

To read the details and if you qualify, click here.

Suber said they're waiting for guidance on other changes about potential benefits for self-employed workers, gig workers, individual contractors, and others.

“We're still waiting on additional guidance in regards to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, in which those individuals may become eligible for us. Obviously, that's going to provide additional configuration to our system, we're going to have to make some modifications, but we do think that's very close as well,” Suber said.

Since Mid-March, the Department of Employment and Workforce has received more than 180,000 initial claims and paid out about 18.5 million dollars.

Suber said he’s never seen anything like it in his 13 years with the Department. Currently, the state’s $1 billion unemployment trust fund is at record levels of need, according to Suber.

“We don't know how long this is gonna last and we don't know how many weeks or how many individuals are going to need benefits. But, this could go very quickly, you know, depending on the volume and the numbers of individuals. A billion dollars could go really really quick,” Suber added.

In the meantime, Suber said to file your claims even if they're denied so the agency knows you need help when it becomes available.

He also wants to remind everyone still unemployed to recertify their claim every week, otherwise payments will be delayed.

When filing for unemployment, the Department said to look for help on it's COVID-19 web hub and to provide as much information as possible on your first application, to avoid delays.

Suber also warned applicants to double check the information is correct on initial claims before submitting to avoid corrections, which would cause further delays.

As of Friday, payments are taking 7 to 14 days for each claim.