Affordable housing crisis adds pressure on seniors with fixed income

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Finding an affordable home can be a challenging process, but for seniors looking to move the pressure can be even greater.

Accessibility features like wider doorways, first floor bedrooms and elevators are often necessities, which means fewer options when affordable homes are already in short supply.

Annette Tucker leads Wateree Community Actions, Inc. (WCAI), providing financial and educational support to families in the Midlands.

"Everywhere you go... hearing about the same needs, affordable housing," Tucker said. "Touches your heart when you hear someone say I worked 40 years for the state and even with my retirement and social security it's still not enough."

Social Security is not meant to be a person's sole income, though many depend primarily on the benefit.

While some seniors have reduced rent payments, others are waiting for relief.

"Sometimes you can't get that voucher to help you," Tucker said, "Sometimes you can't get into that housing unit that has that subsidized rent."

The S.C. Housing Authority joins other local agencies working to encourage more developers to build homes specifically for the elderly.

Among those to break ground soon is Haven at Congaree Pointe, a nearly 200-unit property on Atlas Road in Columbia.

In the meantime, S.C. Housing said there are some resources to help.

"There might be some assistance available to help them catch up on past-due rent," Chris Winston, a spokesperson for SC Housing, said. "Programs that people may have where an apartment complex has agreed to take less funding than they typically would.... It's just important for seniors to be aware of what they're eligible for, to talk to someone about what's an option for them. They can always call us at SC Housing... or they can call their local housing authority."

Those interested can also search for affordable homes on SC Housing's website. Links to rental and home assistance programs through SC Housing can be found here.