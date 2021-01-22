Third round of stimulus checks may be approved by spring

The $1,400 checks could be approved by mid-March, but many are still waiting on their $600 stimulus checks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan, he wants another round of stimulus checks to be passed; this time for $1,400 each.

"I know what I just described will not come cheaply. But failing to do so will cost us dearly," Biden said after introducing his "American Rescue" plan on January 15th.

Before millions of Americans can get the stimulus, a package that includes the funds must be passed by Congress and signed by the President.

According to CBS News, it’s very likely a plan with $1,400 stimulus checks will pass, but when is unclear.

Alec Phillips, a chief U.S. political economist with Goldman Sachs told CBS News he thinks the relief package could pass sometime between mid-February and mid-March.

However, many Americans still haven't gotten their $600 stimulus check.

Direct cash payments.

Extended unemployment.

Rent relief.

Food assistance.

Aid to small businesses.

Keeping essential frontline workers on the job.



Those are the key elements of my American Rescue Plan. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 15, 2021

The second round of coronavirus relief funds were signed off by former President Donald Trump in December, yet many people haven’t received their money.

If someone's still waiting, here’s what they can do:

First, verify eligibility. Americans are qualified for the full $600 check if their 2019 reported income was $75,000 or less.

Second, use the Internal Revenue Service’s “Get my payment tool."

The online tool will ask for a social security number and address. After logging in, the stimulus check status should appear.

It will also say whether someone will get paid via direct deposit or mail. The IRS said paper checks will be mailed out through January, and some people may be mailed debit cards instead.

Lastly, if someone signed up to get the stimulus check via direct deposit but still hasn't received it, it may be because of the tax filing company they have used.

Jackson Hewitt, H&R Block and Intuit TurboTax have all reported customers having issues with receiving the checks. All three companies have said they’re working with the IRS to resolve the issues.