CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Belk department store is laying off an undisclosed number of employees amid economic impacts from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company announced Tuesday. Most of the eliminated positions are in their corporate office.

The company had placed a "large number" of store associates on furlough in March, according to a company statement. With all store locations now open, those employees are all expected to return to work by the end of August.

Belk stores had been closed for more than six weeks.

It was not immediately known how many employees were laid off following Wednesday's announcement.

Below is the full statement from Belk:

In order to weather the impacts of COVID-19, Belk has had to make some of the most difficult decisions of its 130-year history. This included closing our stores to customers for more than six weeks and placing a large number of our associates on furlough in late March.

The extended effects of the pandemic have necessitated the development of dramatic operational efficiencies. As a result, today we announced the elimination of a number of positions, primarily at our corporate office. We are providing competitive severance packages and outplacement services to support those affected. We’re incrementally returning the remaining furloughed corporate associates to work through August.

Our associates have demonstrated unbelievable resiliency, adaptability and flexibility in the face of extreme change, and we are grateful for their support and dedication. We remain deeply committed to serving our associates, our customers and our communities.