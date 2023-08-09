Belk announces closing of Richland Mall location

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Belk location at Richland Mall will close as renovations for the mall move forward.
The clothing store had been at that location since 1998.
A Belk spokesperson said while no closing date has been set for early September, sales will begin Friday, August 11, with discounts of 65% off original prices and clearance items running at 75% off original prices in-store.
Belk has two other locations in Columbia -- at Columbiana Center in Harbison and The Village of Sandhill in northeast Richland County.
Richland Mall, at the intersection of Forest Drive and Beltline Boulevard, is set to undergo a $100 million redevelopment with a new layout featuring living spaces, retail, a brewery and a grocery store, and outdoor spaces. The project is expected to take 10 years to complete.
Over the years, the site has been home to JB White, the original Happy Bookseller, then later retail giants such as Parisian, Bonwit-Teller and Barnes & Noble.