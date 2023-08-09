Belk announces closing of Richland Mall location

Other Belk locations remain open at Columbiana Center and Village at Sandhill

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Belk location at Richland Mall will close as renovations for the mall move forward.

The clothing store had been at that location since 1998.

A Belk spokesperson said while no closing date has been set for early September, sales will begin Friday, August 11, with discounts of 65% off original prices and clearance items running at 75% off original prices in-store.

Belk has two other locations in Columbia -- at Columbiana Center in Harbison and The Village of Sandhill in northeast Richland County.

Richland Mall, at the intersection of Forest Drive and Beltline Boulevard, is set to undergo a $100 million redevelopment with a new layout featuring living spaces, retail, a brewery and a grocery store, and outdoor spaces. The project is expected to take 10 years to complete.