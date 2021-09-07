Benedict College Hosting Job Fair

The 2019 HBCU of the year will host the event next Thursday, July 15th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Benedict College will be hosting a job fair for all individuals interested in working in higher education.

The event will take place Thursday, July 15th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held on campus in the Swinton Center Ballroom located at 1616 Oak Street in Columbia.

The job fair is free and all attendees should first apply at www.benedict.edu/jobs.

The College is recruiting candidates for the following positions:

• Assistant/Associate Professor of Environmental Engineering

• Director of Career Pathways Initiative and Service-Learning Program

• Director of Student Success

• Director of Honors Program

• Music Industry Faculty (Assistant Professor)

• Choir Director (Assistant Professor)

• Percussion Instructor

• Financial Aid Administrator/Default Prevention Coordinator

• Electronic Research Librarian

• Evening Library Assistant

• Student Success Specialist

• Student Activities Coordinator

• Patrol Officer - Class 3

• Spanish Instructor (Adjunct Position)

• Computer Science, Physics and Engineering Department Assistant/Associate Professor

• Computer Science, Physics and Engineering Department Instructor

• Campus Police Dispatcher • Patrol Officer - Class 1

• Residential Life Coordinator

• Part-Time Women’s Basketball Coach

• Custodians

• Landscapers

• Commercial Plumber

• Major Gift and Planned Giving Officer

• Department Chair, Social Work

• Assistant/Associate Professor Social Work