Benedict College Hosting Job Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Benedict College will be hosting a job fair for all individuals interested in working in higher education.
The event will take place Thursday, July 15th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held on campus in the Swinton Center Ballroom located at 1616 Oak Street in Columbia.
The job fair is free and all attendees should first apply at www.benedict.edu/jobs.
The College is recruiting candidates for the following positions:
• Assistant/Associate Professor of Environmental Engineering
• Director of Career Pathways Initiative and Service-Learning Program
• Director of Student Success
• Director of Honors Program
• Music Industry Faculty (Assistant Professor)
• Choir Director (Assistant Professor)
• Percussion Instructor
• Financial Aid Administrator/Default Prevention Coordinator
• Electronic Research Librarian
• Evening Library Assistant
• Student Success Specialist
• Student Activities Coordinator
• Patrol Officer - Class 3
• Spanish Instructor (Adjunct Position)
• Computer Science, Physics and Engineering Department Assistant/Associate Professor
• Computer Science, Physics and Engineering Department Instructor
• Campus Police Dispatcher • Patrol Officer - Class 1
• Residential Life Coordinator
• Part-Time Women’s Basketball Coach
• Custodians
• Landscapers
• Commercial Plumber
• Major Gift and Planned Giving Officer
• Department Chair, Social Work
• Assistant/Associate Professor Social Work
• Assistant Professor, Cybersecurity