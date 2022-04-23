A store manager no longer works at Dollar Tree after posting a help wanted sign calling for "baby boomers only" to apply.

BREMEN, Ind. — The manager of a northern Indiana store is out of a job after posting a "help wanted" sign that some say is discriminatory.

The handwritten sign no longer hangs in the window of the Dollar Tree in Bremen, Indiana, but it was posted long enough for photos to reach the internet.

The sign, reportedly written by a store manager, according to WNDU, read:

“I apologize for us closing AGAIN. My 2 new cashiers quit because I said their boyfriends couldn’t stand here for their entire shift.”

“Don’t hire Gen Z’s. They don’t know what work actually means. NOW HIRING! *Baby Boomers ONLY, thanks!”

Generation Z includes people born between 1997 and 2012, making them 10 to 25 years old this year. So-called "baby boomers" were born between 1946 and 1964, in the years following World War II. They are currently between the ages of 58 and 76.

“You’re going to get people from every group who are lazy and work hard. I’m sure when baby boomers were young, they were probably also called lazy, and it just keeps going on from generation to generation,” frequent Dollar Tree customer Lindsay Berger told WNDU.

The manager reportedly put the sign up after two young employees quit. The company told WNDU the unauthorized sign was posted for a brief time, but the message was "absolutely not approved or condoned" by Dollar Tree.

Federal law prevents employment discrimination based on race, sex, sexual orientation, disability, religion, color, and veteran status.